AEW Dynamite & Collision 5/27/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

When I saw it was announced on social media earlier tonight, I thought the TBS Superstation Showcase four-way match, or whatever it was called, would be on much later in the night, though it going on earlier made sense later on, with Rush challenging AEW World Champion MJF. I think we could have gotten to that challenge, however, with a singles match victory that would have meant more for Rush, perhaps over Orange Cassidy, who was also involved in this mess of a four-way.

The first three-quarters of the match were just fine. I assumed Rush was pulling out the victory here even before his challenge later on in the night, since he's been on such a hot streak lately. But I do think Brian Cage needs to get a win here very soon. He returned on "Dynamite" a few weeks ago to answer Kevin Knight's TNT Championship open challenge, and failed to score a win in his return match, then took another "L" here. Even Lio Rush could have used a victory on Wednesday night with his new "blackheart" gimmick, even though that's not really for me when it comes to AEW characters.

The last bit of the bout was where things fell apart, with the Don Callis Family getting involved and running off Cage and Cassidy, leaving Rush and Rush to go at it. It was also crazy to me that Jake Doyle made his return, but if you weren't listening closely to commentary and had looked away from the TV for a bit, you would never have known. Heck, even if you were looking at the screen, you may have been confused, because the cameras didn't get a good shot of Doyle's face whatsoever. His return absolutely should have been a bigger deal, or even just addressed in a backstage segment later on in the night, as the poor guy got hurt when he was still relatively new to AEW. Many sickos may know him, or at least be aware of him, but I thought this return just kind of solidified him as "just another guy" in the massive Don Callis Family.

Rush getting the victory here made sense in the end, since he's challenging for the AEW World Championship next week. But I think there could have been a better way to get him there than whatever this four-way was tonight. It was also disappointing that Doyle's return wasn't even acknowledged by Callis in a backstage bit. On a pretty solid episode of "Dynamite," even after the pay-per-view, this just didn't work for me.

Written by Daisy Ruth