AJ Styles Worries About This AEW Star Hurting Himself, Would Love To Have Him In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles has praised Will Ospreay but hopes he's safer in the ring.

Styles, over the course of his legendary career, has inspired many future wrestlers, one of them being AEW's Ospreay. Ospreay has acknowledged that Styles and his matches inspired him to become a wrestler, and the veteran star has now returned the compliment by praising Ospreay's ability and expressing hope that he will join WWE.

"Will's the man, dude. I would love to have him in in WWE. I mean, I think he's an amazing talent. I think he's figured out a lot about himself and what he could do and what looks good and what makes sense and the aggression, everything. I sometimes worry about him hurting himself because he is balls to the wall," he said on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast."

This is not the first time that Styles has requested Ospreay to go a bit easy, previously advising the former AEW International Champion to listen to his body. While he hopes Ospreay goes easier on his body in the ring, Styles concedes that it is tough to transition from the style that one knows.

"But I get it, man. You got one gear. You got to go that one gear till you can until you retire like myself. I get it," Styles added.

Ospreay has time and again stated that Styles is his favorite wrestler, with him even using the Styles Clash in one of his matches in AEW. A Styles–Ospreay match is something many fans had dreamed of before Styles' retirement, with some, like Bully Ray, suggesting that it could be a dream match if Styles were to debut in AEW. The two did, however, face each other over a decade ago in RevPro during Ospreay's early years in the business.