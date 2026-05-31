GUNTHER Breaks Down How Retiring John Cena Has Changed His WWE Career

The name "Career Killer" isn't just born overnight; it manifests. And for GUNTHER, that nickname started floating around on July 12, 2025, when he retired WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg on Saturday Night's Main Event. Then, fast forward five months later, when "The Never Seen 17" John Cena held his final curtain call on December 13, 2025, on the same show, in "Our Nation's Capital" in Washington, D.C. Who was there to end Cena's 24-year run? GUNTHER. Then, a month later, at this year's Royal Rumble, the same fate would happen to AJ Styles. Of all the men that he has put down for good, "The Ring General" told "Huge Pop" it was his match with Cena that put his career in a completely different stratosphere.

"The Cena match shifted a lot for me. And I felt that, like, reaction wise from the audience since then, there was a big shift. Yeah, that match has done a lot to my career, Maybe, it was the biggest impact on my career so far. I was very fortunate to be in that position," the former two-time World Heavyweight Champion said.

Acting as a walking sleeping pill, GUNTHER hopes to capitalize on putting Cody Rhodes to sleep the same way he did Goldberg, Cena, and Styles to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Their title match will open the Clash in Italy PLE event later today.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "HUGE POP! with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.