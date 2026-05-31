AEW Appropriates Ring Of Honor Stipulation Tournament To Determine New TBS Champion

AEW is ready to make history once more. On Saturday's broadcast of "AEW Collision," it was announced by Tony Schiavone that the Jacksonville-based promotion will host its first-ever women's Survival of the Fittest match to determine who will become the new champion of the vacated TBS Championship.

BREAKING! AEW will have its first ever SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST Match to crown a new TBS Champion on the July 1st episode of #AEWDynamite! Here are more details. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/vcLZlqzDMv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2026

Similar to the rules of ROH's Survival of the Fittest, this historical match in AEW will begin with a series of matches over the next month to determine who will qualify to be the six women scheduled for this specialized contest. The conclusion of this match will be held on the July 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where a new champion will be crowned. No names have been announced yet as of this report. The decision for this came just days before Double or Nothing last week, when the former and first-ever two-time TBS Champion Willow Nightingale had to forfeit her title due to a shoulder injury.

Debuting on October 6, 2021, the TBS Championship has been held by five different women, including now WWE star Jade Cargill (the inaugural champion), Kris Statlander, Julia Hart, Nightingale, and Mercedes Moné, who remains the former and longest reigning champion to the title at 584 days. Nightingale ended "The CEO's" historical reign on "AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash" this past December.

The women of ROH made history earlier this month, as the ROH Women's World Champion Athena, Maya World, Billie Starkz, Yuka Sakazaki, Trish Adora, and Zayda Steel all participated in the company's first-ever Women's Survival of the Fittest showcase, which saw Athena retain her championship at Supercard of Honor.