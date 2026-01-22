WINC Watchlist: Every AEW TBS Championship Title Change, Ranked

The best move of Julia Hart's career has always been the moment she gave into the darkness and joined the House of Black. The mist that was sprayed into her eyes by Malakai Black in December 2021 seeped into her system and as time went on, she would morph into "The Princess of Darkness" we all know today. The other best move of her career was consistently working on improving her skill levels inside the ring to the point where she actually became a legitimate contender to Kris Statlander's AEW TBS Championship by the fall of 2023.

Hart and Statlander have a unique history together in AEW, with Hart's career in the company effectively tied to Statlander no matter what they do separately. Hart's first match with the company was against Statlander in April 2021. Hart would then suffer a second loss to Statlander almost one year to the day that she made her AEW debut, but that match would be the last time she would lose a match for 18 months. Hart gave into the dark side thanks to the House of Black and went on an 28-match unbeaten run, leading her right back to Statlander at WrestleDream 2023.

Statlander retained on that night, but in the background was someone who was falling victim to the same thing Hart had all those years ago, Skye Blue. Hart would spray mist into the eyes of Blue, which slowly started to take control, but not before Full Gear 2023 where Hart wanted a rematch for the AEW TBS Championship against Statlander, while whatever was left of Blue's good side wanted revenge on "The Princess of Darkness." This resulted in a three-way match taking place at Full Gear 2023, which became the only event where the AEW TBS Championship changed hands in a match that featured more than one participant.

The match itself is rather underrated in the grand scheme of things. It had the unenviable task of being sandwiched in between a four way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and the iconic Texas Death Match between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland, so you would be forgiven if you forgot how this match went. With that said, this was an entertaining three way dance that gave everyone a chance to shine. Obviously, Statlander did a lot of the heavy lifting, both figuratively and literally, due to being the most experienced performer, but even though Hart and Blue were still fairly green at this point, they had their moments that had the KIA Forum on its feet.

Hart's Moonsault was a thing of beauty. The Code Blue is always impressive when done right, and the finish where Hart stole the win right from under Statlander's nose was a great decision. Not the cleanest match in the world, but good enough to be recommended and take third place on this watchlist.