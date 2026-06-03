Women's IC Champ Sol Ruca Credits Inventive Finisher For WWE Success

WWE's Sol Ruca has discussed her distinctive Sol Snatcher finisher and how it became a huge hit with fans.

Ruca has enjoyed a rapid rise on the main roster, with one of the key elements of her character being her finishing move, the Sol Snatcher. The WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion wasn't expecting the move to become such a hit, but once she figured out that fans liked it, she made it her finisher.

"Honestly, not really [think that it would catch on]. I remember, like, the first time I did it in front of people, I was just like, 'I guess we'll see if people like it or not.' And then, yeah, it went like viral since then. I was like, 'Okay, like people actually think this is cool. Like, this is sick.' So, yeah, at first I thought it was just going to be, you know — I didn't know if it was going to stick," she said to Denise Salcedo.

The young star also used another finisher briefly, but ultimately decided to make the Sol Snatcher her signature move.

"I had an alternate finisher that I had used like one other time that I didn't love. So, I was just kind of trying things out on Level Up. But, yeah, ever since then, I think once I hit that, once that went viral, it kind of like skyrocketed my career," she added. "So, I'm very thankful that I, you know, had the guts to do it and to pull it off on live television."

Ruca has revealed that the idea for the move came from her background in gymnastics, explaining that she wanted to incorporate something unique that had not been done in WWE before. The move, though, has come with its share of slip-ups, with Ruca slipping a few times recently. That has led people like Bulloy Ray to suggest that if it continues, she may have to stop using the move altogether.