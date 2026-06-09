Bully Ray Speculates On Oba Femi's Creative Path From WWE SummerSlam To WrestleMania

After losing to Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy, many predicted that Oba Femi and Lesnar would meet again for a third time, with SummerSlam the likely destination. Now, however, some are beginning to wonder if WWE may hold that match off, especially as Femi competes for a World Title shot in the King of the Ring tournament. That was the case on "Busted Open Radio" Tuesday, where co-hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray pondered WWE waiting to do a third Lesnar-Femi match until WrestleMania next year, allowing Femi to instead win a World Title in the meantime.

While Bully did agree with LaGreca that holding off Femi and Lesnar till later could work out in the long-run, he doesn't know if that would be WWE's thinking. As a result, Bully believes the WWE mindset would still be for Femi and Lesnar to have their final encounter at SummerSlam, and use it to springboard Femi towards a big push throughout the fall and December, setting him up for further WrestleMania glory.

"I would think that they would have Oba defeat Brock at SummerSlam," Bully said. "Keep him hot as they can, have him win the Rumble, and then win at WrestleMania. Cause now you have...Oba Femi would have defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Oba Femi would have defeated and retired Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Oba Femi would have won the Royal Rumble. Oba Femi would have won the World Championship at WrestleMania."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription