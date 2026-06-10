Bully Ray Compares Oba Femi & LA Knight Promos From WWE Raw

Bully Ray has drawn parallels between the reception Oba Femi and LA Knight received on a recent edition of "WWE Raw," arguing that the former is connecting with fans better.

Femi has quickly become a fan favorite in WWE, as evidenced on this week's "Raw" in Paris, France, where he had the crowd bobbing to his music, chanting his name, and hanging on every word he said during his segment with Dominik Mysterio. Ray compared Femi's reaction to that of LA Knight and first discussed why the former seems to have won over the fans.

"If you compare the Oba Femi segment and the LA Knight segment and how the fans are reacting to these two talents, because there's lots of fan interaction when these guys are in the middle of the ring," he began on "Busted Open." "Oba has everybody on the edge of their seats, listening and hanging on every word he says, and they are responding to what Oba is saying, about the story they are telling in the ring. They're responding to Oba saying that he's gonna decimate every man in the King of the Ring. They're responding to Oba saying he's gonna go on to win the King of the Ring. They respond to him talking about Paul Heyman. They respond to him talking about Brock Lesnar. They obviously responded to him after the physicality last night with Dom Mysterio and the rest of the guys in the Judgment Day."

Femi will face Dominik in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, where he could meet LA Knight, the other wrestler mentioned in Ray's comparison.