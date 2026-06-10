EC3 Responds To Question About His Recent Absence From TNA Programming

It was just a little more than two months ago when EC3 made his return to TNA at Rebellion. But since losing a No Disqualification match to Eric Young on the May 7 edition of "Impact," EC3 has been nowhere to be found, leading some TNA fans to wonder what happened to him. Fortunately, PWInsider has gotten some answers, reporting that after receiving fan questions regarding EC3, writer Mike Johnson reached out to the former TNA and NWA World Heavyweight Champion directly for an update. EC3 responded in kind.

"Michael, I was piledriven through both a table and spiked on an open chair," EC3 said. "That was after Eric Young stomped on my d**k 17 times. Those are wounds that require some time and solitude to regroup and strategize."

While EC3 provided no timetable for his return, PWInsider did note that the expectation is he will return to TNA television following TNA Slammiversary, and the conclusion of storylines heading into that show. With Slammiversary still several weeks away on June 28, it will mean fans will still have a bit of a wait before they see EC3 again, though it will offer him more time to plan his next move.

Based on his response, it would appear EC3 will be continuing his feud with Young, whom he had also wrestled to a no contest on April 16 prior to their No DQ match. Since disposing of EC3, Young has been on a hot streak, including winning a #1 contendership battle royal for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship on the May 14 edition of "Impact." His upcoming title match against Mike Santana was taped during TNA's recent tapings in Colorado.