Major WWE Women's Division Singles Match Reportedly Pitched For SummerSlam 2026

Last week, Charlotte Flair asserted her plans to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship at the 2026 SummerSlam event, set for August 1 and 2. According to a new report, Flair could potentially be facing a different "SmackDown" star in non-title action on the PLE instead.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that WWE's creative team has pitched the idea of Flair wrestling Jade Cargill in a singles bout at SummerSlam. The match was even said to be penciled in for the two-night event card at some point.

Teases of a Flair-Cargill match date back to October 2023, when Cargill, then a new WWE signee, first encountered "The Queen" backstage on "WWE SmackDown." Flair informed Cargill she already knew who she was and further suggested that they'd one day meet in a WWE ring for action. Hints continued when Flair and Cargill exchanged various glances on WWE's blue brand, with Cargill later telling the generational wrestler to get to the back of the line regarding the WWE Women's Championship. Most recently, Flair helped Rhea Ripley, the reigning champion, successfully defend the title over Cargill at WWE Clash In Italy, which stirred up tensions between the two even more.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select added that while creative plans are always subject to change, WWE officials currently believe that the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event is the "ideal" time and place for the one-on-one Flair-Cargill clash to finally materialize. Flair and Cargill previously shared the ring at the May 2026 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in six-woman tag team competition.