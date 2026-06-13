WWE SmackDown 6/12/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I have an abundance of respect for what Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, Jade Cargill, and Charlotte Flair can do in the ring, and truly think that each of them is quite talented in their own regard. With that being said, I didn't exactly think that they gelled well with one another in their First Round Fatal Four-Way Match for the 2026 Queen of the Ring Tournament.

To start with, I think WWE might have set a record here for the quickest time that interference has taken place on one of their weekly shows in a match. The company does interference in so many matches as is, but it felt extra abrupt happening just 15 minutes into this edition of "SmackDown." On top of that, they didn't really need to have the interference in the first place and the brawl between Michin, B-Fab, Tiffany Stratton, and Alexa Bliss didn't have any impact on the rest of this match. It was totally unnecessary, and something I absolutely could've done without.

There were also quite a few noticeable botches throughout the course of this match that kept taking me out of the action. Whether it was Ruca looking to land a crossbody on Cargill only for Cargill to almost miss catching her or Valkyria messing up an enzuigiri she landed on Flair moments later or a couple of other moments in the match, I felt like the four women couldn't quite find their footing together and it didn't work for me.

I also felt like there was a little too heavy of a focus on the storyline between Flair and Cargill in this match. I know that they're feuding with one another at the moment and there's rumblings of a potential SummerSlam match between them, but it also made Ruca and Valkyria feel like a bit of an afterthought especially in the earlier stages of this match. Flair ultimately being the one to emerge as the victor of this match too was fine; I do understand why WWE chose to go with her. I personally just would've preferred it if either Ruca or Valkyria had gone over, as it would've benefitted either of them more.

Written by Olivia Quinlan