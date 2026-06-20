WWE HOFer Booker T Explains Why Roman Reigns Is 'The Best In The Business'

Roman Reigns has had a dream run over the last few years, and WWE legend Booker T has explained what makes him great.

Reigns' career trajectory — and popularity — has soared since the pandemic, with fans finally seeing WWE's investment in him pay off. Booker T, on his "Hall of Fame" show, was asked what he thinks of Reigns, and he was unequivocal in his belief that Reigns is still the best in the industry.

"I think Roman's the best in the business right now. I mean, I really do. I know people talking about El Grande Americano One and Two, and how great those guys are as workers. Yeah, they're some of the best workers that we've ever seen in this industry. They really, truly are. But I'm not looking at Roman Reigns in that same aspect, as far as what I mean about Roman. It's like the air. You can feel it, but you can't see it, but you know it's there," Booker T said. "And you know he's a star. When he walks out of the curtain, he's a star. Everybody that he works with, he makes them bigger stars than they were before they walked into that ring."

The two-time Hall of Famer believes that Reigns has upped his game and taken it to an altogether different level in the last five years.

"It's in his DNA, and it's in his blood. But to go out there and bring that performance as he does, you know, like I say, over these last five years or so, man, it's been incredible what this dude has done inside the middle of that ring. I give him major, major props," he added.

Reigns, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, has a lighter schedule as he looks toward winding down his career. But that may still be some way off, as he has a few important clashes remaining, with rumors suggesting that he could face the likes of Oba Femi and longtime rival Seth Rollins.