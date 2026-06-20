Former WWE Personality Teddy Long Says Vince McMahon Bust Is His 'Prized Possession'

Even amidst the ongoing civil lawsuit against him, former WWE chairman Vince McMahon still celebrated his 80th birthday in a big way last August, with a luxurious party in New York City. Details about the event, including who performed, spilled out for months following the party, and now, WWE Hall of Famer Theodore Long has shown off one of the party favors from the event. Long appeared on TMZ's "Inside the Ring" and showed off a bust of McMahon that was rumored to be given to partygoers who attended.

"He didn't give them out to everyone, but I'm not the only one that got one," Long explained. "I would consider that as my prized possession. The birthday was good. I hadn't seen him in awhile, so he made me feel real good. He walked up to me and he said, 'Teddy Long, it is so good to see you.' So, that made me feel real good."

Long confirmed some of the names who attended the party, like Bruce Prichard, Gerald Briscoe, The Undertaker, The Godfather, and more. The former general manager of "WWE SmackDown" has remained a supporter of McMahon over the years, even since the allegations against him put forth by former WWE employee Janel Grant came out via civil suit in January 2024. Long has previously said he hopes McMahon returns to the world of sports entertainment, and reiterated that thought to TMZ.

"I don't think the chapter is ever closed with him," he said. "I don't know what happened or any of that stuff. To me, in my knowing him, this was his life. He loved this. This was his life."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TMZ's "Inside the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.