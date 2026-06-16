TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/11/2026

Last week, "TNA Impact" seemed to be trending upward after the June 4 episode did its highest numbers on AMC since the start of the NBA and NHL Playoffs. Unfortunately, it only took a week for "Impact" to come back down to earth, and revert back towards the lull it had experienced over the last few months.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that the June 11 episode of "Impact" drew 191K total viewers, and a 0.02 in the all-too important 18-49 demographic. Both numbers declined from June 4, with total viewership falling 15% from the strong 226K viewers from the week before, while 18-49 was down 33% from 0.03.

The bad news continued for "Impact" going against the four week average, though less so with total viewership, which was down only 4% from an average of 191K. In contrast, the 18-49 demo took a similar hit as week over week did, falling 33% from 0.02. As with the previous week, "Impact" went against the Stanley Cup Finals, as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2, taking a 3-2 series lead enroute to winning the Stanley Cup in Game 6 on Sunday.

Whereas the June 4 "Impact" was carried by a Wicked Garden match between The Hardys and The Righteous, June 11's episode was bookended by two championship matches. In the opener, Mike Santana defeated Eric Young to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, guaranteeing he would hold the title until Slammiversary next weekend. Later in the main event, Mustafa Ali prevailed over KC Navarro, notching his fifth successful defense of the TNA International Championship.