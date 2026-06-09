TNA Impact Ratings & Viewership Report: 6/4/2026

It may sound like a broken record, but it remains true that both the NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs have done a number on "TNA Impact's" viewership over the past several months, with the AMC show often struggling to draw over 200K viewers. But last week, "Impact" got a minor reprieve, facing no competition from the NBA Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. It proved to be a big help when it came to viewership.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that June 4 "Impact" drew 226K total viewers and a 0.03 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The numbers were a big success week over week, with total viewership rising 16% from May 28's 195K, while 18-49 was up 50% from 0.02. While the 18-49 increase was higher overall, the total viewership number will likely be seen as the most notable, as its the highest viewership "Impact" has drawn since April 30, where it drew 217K viewers.

The good news continued when it came to the episode's ranking against the four week average. Total viewership was well up, rising 23% from an average of 183K, while 18-49 showed a similar rise from week over week, up 50% from an average of 0.02. Despite there being no NBA competition, "Impact" did go up against the NHL's Stanley Cup Finals, meaning the increases did come with some notable sports competition against them.

What may have contributed to the strong rating was that "Impact" was headlined by its most popular act, The Hardys. Alas, it was not a good night for Matt and Jeff Hardy, who were ultimately defeated by rivals The Righteous in a Wicked Garden match. It was also not a good night for Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee, who was defeated by Mr. Elegance in an Intergender match.