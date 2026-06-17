Defense Files Motion To Obtain Evidence In WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser's Battery Case

The dust has settled on the issues between El Grande Americano Original and El Grande Americano, but the man behind the mask of the latter, Ludwig Kaiser, is still faced with charges of battery following an April incident where he allegedly attacked a man in an elevator of an Orlando, Florida apartment complex. And with a pre-trial conference set for July, Kaiser's defense team has begun making moves. F4WOnline reports the defense filed a motion on Tuesday in order to receive the surveillance video that is believed to show the incident between Kaiser and the victim.

According to the motion, Kaiser's defense had attempted to gain access to the surveillance footage, which had been stored by the apartment complex. The request was denied, however, with the complex stating that a subpoena was required to have the footage released. This led to the defense's motion, which notes that the prosecution has no objections, seemingly clearing the way for the defense to obtain access. The motion gives no indication that the defense is challenging previous descriptions of what the footage entails, but rather wants it in order to properly prepare Kaiser's defense.

Kaiser is alleged to have attacked the victim, Richard Reap, after the latter made a comment towards Kaiser and a woman he was with, with Reap accusing them of acting inappropriately. According to the police report, it was through the surveillance footage that the incident was confirmed, and how Kaiser was later identified as the aggressor. The WWE star has yet to publicly comment on his legal situation and has otherwise continued to work as Americano after it was ruled he was free to travel between the US and Mexico.