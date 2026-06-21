Kay Lee Ray (FKA Alba Fyre) Recalls Positive Memories And Regrets Of WWE Run

This past April, Kay Lee Ray, formerly known as Alba Fyre, was part of WWE's round of talent cuts following WrestleMania 42, and during a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," she outlined the positives and negatives of her eight-year run with the company.

After her historic 649-day NXT UK Women's Title reign, the Scottish star only wrestled under the name Kay Lee Ray for a short period of time when she began wrestling in America before transitioning to Alba Fyre, and though she eventually enjoyed many years on the main roster, she didn't believe she had enough opportunities to prove herself after being called up.

"The way it went at the end, obviously wasn't great. But in the past few years, I got to have fun with my friends and I got paid well for it. So I even tried to look on the bright side of that, that I can't really be disappointed with that. I wish I was given a chance to really show what I could have done on main roster ... So if I got a chance to do it again, I know there would definitely be more relationships I would make. I would maybe do things differently. But looking back now, I had fun."

Ray continued to reflect on some of the regrets she had from her WWE run, explaining that she wanted to showcase a more dangerous side to herself . "So if I'm saying that I wish I had more of a run, like I wish it had been on my ideas ... I just wish I could have brought a bit more of that killer instinct that I know I can portray to the main roster."