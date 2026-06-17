Speedball Mike Bailey Calls Out Numerous AEW Betrayals

It's been tough for Speedball Mike Bailey over the last few weeks, after his partner Kevin Knight betrayed both Bailey and Darby Allin, followed by Knight joining the Don Callis Family and defeating Bailey in a singles match. Naturally, Bailey is looking for revenge, and last Thursday at "AEW Collision," Bailey spent time on his vlog trying to give Myron Reed advice on how to defeat Knight, ahead of their TNT Title clash.

"Two things; watch out for dropkicks," Bailey said. "And the other thing is watch out for Don Callis and his new friends. His f*****g minions. Cause that's how he wins his matches now."

Unfortunately, Bailey's advice wasn't enough to help Reed get the win, as Knight ultimately retained the title with the help of a dropkick. Bailey was also wrong about Knight needing help, as he defeated Reed with little help, leading Bailey to once again conclude that Knight was too good to be associated with a group like the Callis Family.

Bailey then turned his attention to Jake Doyle. Like with Knight, Doyle is another former friend of Bailey's who has gone over to the Callis Family, leaving Bailey feeling even more betrayed.

"Jake Doyle, another former tag team partner, someone I grew to love," Bailey said. "Former DPW Tag Team Champions. We fought some wars together. Now we're facing off against each other...and the person to blame? Don Callis. So yeah, plan right now is take out the Don Callis Family. Let's do it."

Alas, Bailey's plans were thwarted, as Doyle defeated Bailey in the semi-main of "Collision," giving Bailey his second straight loss.