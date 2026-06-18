Dave Meltzer Speculates On Road Dogg's Post-WWE Future

The last week has been a chaotic one for TNA Wrestling, as it was revealed on Wednesday via press release that the promotion was cutting its workforce, resulting in numerous backstage departures. Head of creative, Tommy Dreamer, was let go, as well as producer Sami Callihan. In recent weeks, multiple talent requested their releases, and were granted them, including Tessa Blanchard and Steve Maclin.

As for TNA's creative department, it was rumored on Wednesday that former "WWE SmackDown" head writer, Brian James, better known to fans as Road Dogg, could be taking over for Dreamer. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer said that's possible, despite TNA not mentioning Dreamer's replacement in its press release.

"Nor did they mention Brian James, who's coming in, in creative, most likely," he said.

Meltzer said that he was unsure TNA's "workforce reduction" was about budget cuts, as he would think that Road Dogg would be coming in for the same amount of money as Dreamer was making. The former "SmackDown" writer left the company in March.

His departure came after season two of "WWE Unreal" was released on Netflix, where many fans thought the veteran star wasn't depicted in the best light. Meltzer said that "Unreal" was the "beginning of the end" for Road Dogg, and it was his decision to leave WWE.

TNA Slammiversary is right around the corner, set for June 28, amidst the turbulent time in the company. Meltzer did not confirm if Dreamer's replacement would be hired in time for the event, but PWInsider previously reported that Delirious is expected to be the "point person" on the creative team right now.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.