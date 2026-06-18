Backstage News On Whether Danhausen Is Attending New York Knicks NBA Title Parade

It's a celebratory day in New York City this Thursday, as the city holds a parade for the New Your Knicks after they won the NBA Championship last Saturday. And with such celebrations, one would think that WWE star Danhausen would be involved, given his Knicks ties. As it turns out, he's not. PWInsider reports that Danhausen is not in attendance for the Knicks victory parade, denying fans the opportunity to see him dance with Knicks star Karl Anthony-Towns and NYC Mayor Zohran Mandami.

The news will come as a disappointment to some fans, as it was noted that several Knicks fans at the parade were spotted wearing Danhausen/Knicks merchandise. Curiously, Danhausen was also in the NYC area as of yesterday, filming material for ESPN, suggesting it would've been very easy to attend the parade. Taking to X earlier in the afternoon, PWInsider's Mike Johnson suggested that Danhausen's presence in the city yesterday meant that someone made the call for the "very nice, very evil" star to not appear at the parade, though he didn't clarify whether that call came from WWE or the Knicks.

I can confirm Danhausen is not in NYC and not at the Knicks parade. He was in NYC yesterday filming at ESPN, so someone made the decision to not have him here today. Whoever made that decision should, indeed, be cursed. — Mike Johnson (@MikePWInsider) June 18, 2026

As the long-suffering NBA franchise began to gain momentum towards winning the NBA Title over the last few months, Danhausen became an unofficial mascot for the team, uncursing them (and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith), appearing at Knicks games, and even being gifted a New York Knicks jersey. His ties to the Knicks became so strong that Knicks star player Jalen Brunson acknowledged during a "Tonight Show" appearance that Danhausen's cursing powers were real.