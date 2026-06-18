Backstage Update On Cyndi Lauper's Relationship With WWE

Despite being one of the most famous celebrities to be involved in WWE's growth in the 1980s, two-time Grammy award winner Cyndi Lauper has still yet to be given a WWE Hall Of Fame induction, but it seems like that could finally be changing after 40 years.

On Thursday, Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that all signs are moving towards Lauper being a future WWE Hall Of Fame inductee, but that she likely wouldn't make it into the class of 2027. Over the years, Lauper has expressed that WWE became "weird" near the end of their working partnership, but after it was revealed that the American singer would be getting a WWE action figure earlier this week, many began to question if both sides had finally put their difference aside. At this time, Wrestlevotes Radio has confirmed that Lauper's relationship with WWE has strengthened, but a possible Hall Of Fame induction may need to exceed 2027 due to the relationship being limited to licensing with there being other projects with the singer on the horizon.

When it comes to celebrity inductions, Lauper is often one of the most requested musicians by fans, with many crediting some of the success of the very first WrestleMania to her involvement at the event. Outside of appearing at WrestleMania, Lauper was a major crossover star for WWE, having featured Captain Lou Albano in her music video for "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," managing Wendi Richter on MTV's "The Brawl to End It All," and appearing in the corner of Hulk Hogan when he entered battle with Roddy Piper. Today, Lauper is considered one of the architects of "The Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" with her music career being part of the movement to bring professional wrestling to the mainstream.

So far, other icons from the 80s that have been inducted in the WWE Hall Of Fame include names such as Ozzy Osbourne, Mr. T and Arnold Schwarzenegger.