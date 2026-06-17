Cyndi Lauper Reacts To Getting First-Ever WWE Action Figure As Part Of New Mattel Set

As important as Cyndi Lauper was to the early success of WWE during the wrestling boom of 1980s, there was never a point where she received her own wrestling action figure. Nearly 40 years later, that has finally changed. PWInsider reports that the "Time After Time" and "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" singer has received her first WWE action figure, a part of a Mattel set featuring Lauper, Captain Lou Albino, and Roddy Piper on Piper's Pit. Taking to X Wednesday morning, PWInsider's Mike Johnson posted video of Lauper receiving and reacting to the figure.

"I wanted it to be made because I received such an incredible experience with the wrestlers," Lauper said.

Indeed, Lauper was over the moon about the revelation, even taking the action figures out of the box and playing with them for a bit, before conducting an "interview" with her Lauper action figure. The singer was pleased with the level of detail to her action figure's outfit and the fact that she was able to change heads for different facial expressions. But it seems she was most happy with the fact that it brought back great memories of her time in wrestling.

"It just reminds me of Captain Lou and Roddy," Lauper said. "And I'm glad that this moment was captured, because this was a classic."

The legendary Cyndi Lauper reacts to getting her first ever @WWE action figure from @Mattel as part of SDCC. @RingsideC @PWInsidercom pic.twitter.com/K8c9YEz9KJ — Mike Johnson (@MikePWInsider) June 17, 2026

Lauper has not made a WWE appearance since 2012, but has left the door open about making an appearance in the promotion down the road. Despite her being one of the most prominent wrestlers involved with WWE when the promotion was taking off, she has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart has attributed to Lauper's busy schedule.