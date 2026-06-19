WWE Reportedly Cancels Upcoming SmackDown Taping

Although it always stands for any event that the card is "subject to change," it appears those in Cincinnati, Ohio, won't be seeing "WWE SmackDown" come to their city on Friday, September 4.

Though Fightful was one of the first wrestling publications to have recently reported this abrupt change on X [formerly known as Twitter], it was Ticketmaster who originally revealed the change of plans stating that, "the event organizer had to cancel the event" at the Heritage Bank Center. As of this report, a new location for the September 4 show was not revealed. Tickets for the show in Cincinnati were formerly announced by WWE on May 7, with available purchasing starting on May 15. Ticketmaster is issuing refunds to those who've already made purchases.

In addition to changing venues and dates, WWE recently announced that its first-ever Sunday Night's Main Event will be held during Labor Day Weekend on September 6, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Originally, that date was reserved for WWE's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event (PLE) in New Orleans, but that has since been moved up to Saturday, October 10.

Tonight's "SmackDown" will emanate from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The semifinals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will be held, as Jey Uso will face Je'Von Evans, and Charlotte Flair will go head-to-head against the Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, respectively. Also, Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against GUNTHER, with Sami Zayn as the guest referee.