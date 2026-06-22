Dave Meltzer Speculates On Chances Of WWE Buying TNA

There's been plenty of upheaval within TNA over the last several weeks, with several wrestlers departing and even some behind the scenes personnel, such as Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan, being shown the door as well. The downsizing has led some to wonder if it's a sign that TNA could be preparing for a sale, perhaps even to WWE and TKO. But Dave Meltzer is unsure there is some smoke to that fire. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer acknowledged that TNA could be sold, and that WWE had the advantage given their working relationship with TNA, but was unsure the potential cost to buy TNA would be to WWE's liking.

"Look, TNA's lost a lot of money," Meltzer said. "And I guess the Aspers, you know, they want a way to sell it and make their money back. I mean, that's basically it. And...WWE can get it anytime they want it. But you know, maybe they don't want to...I don't know. WWE doesn't...again, they usually don't spend a lot of money to buy companies. And a lot of these companies...look, they spent nothing to buy WCW.

"AAA, they had the company in Mexico, FILIP...that company there spent most of the money, and WWE just kind of...they didn't spend as much as people think to get that AAA, it was another company that spent the money. And again, they can get TNA, but I don't expect them to pay big money to get TNA. And maybe they...again, they want to sell. I'm not sure exactly the way that that contract works out...I don't know if they could sell to anyone other than WWE. WWE would certainly have the right of first refusal on a deal. So there's a lot of interesting things going around."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription