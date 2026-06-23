Matt Hardy Says TNA President 'Doing The Best He Can' With Company's Debt

Matt Hardy has addressed the current situation in TNA Wrestling and also jumped to the defence of the promotion's president, Carlos Silva.

TNA recently released wrestlers and backstage personnel, raising eyebrows about their financial situation. Many assumed that the promotion would be in smoother waters following the AMC deal, but that doesn't seem to be the case, which Hardy touched upon on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

"Even when Carlos came in with TNA, TNA was pretty in the hole, you know what I mean, whenever Carlos started. So he's been trying to, you know, dig out of that, and he has done a great job of digging out of it. There have been many sacrifices he's had to make to try and make the company, you know, turn it into a profitable deal, and that's kind of the process. It's a really strange thing, and it doesn't necessarily vibe with wrestling fans, and it probably even feels more strange because we are on a big platform, AMC, right?" he said.

Hardy gave Silva the thumbs up to turn things around with TNA, despite him not knowing a lot about pro wrestling. The veteran star feels that Silva has surrounded himself with the right people to help grow the promotion.

"But I think he's doing things the best that he can do them with his limited knowledge of pro wrestling in some ways, if I can say it, but he does have a pretty good support team around him, and I think that's getting ready to grow even a little more," Hardy added.

Quite a few changes seem to be in the works behind the scenes in TNA. There appears to be some churn on the creative side of TNA Wrestling, with the exit of Tommy Dreamer and the rumored addition of Road Dogg to the team. TNA is also reportedly set to sign an agreement with OVW, which would make the latter a developmental territory for the former.