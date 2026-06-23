Joe Hendry Says He Continues To Train Under Former WWE Star After Main Roster Call-Up

WWE's Joe Hendry has discussed his transition to the main roster and how he is looking to improve by learning from a veteran trainer.

Hendry's swift rise in WWE has seen him be moved from "WWE NXT" to the main roster, a promotion he received earlier this year. The Scot, despite being on "WWE Raw," is still training under Performance Center trainer Terry Taylor, which he revealed in his interview with "The Early Bird Special."

"I think the most important thing is the mental toughness. I train whenever I can. Whenever I'm not on the road, I'll go and train with Terry Taylor down at the Performance Center. I'll tell you now, his classes are no joke. I had a former pro athlete in a different sport come up to me and say, 'Hey, where does this class rank for you in terms of how difficult it is?' Because he says, 'Obviously I've done sports in college and professionally,' and he was saying this ranks up there with anything else I've done. That's the commitment that we're giving to Terry's class here," said the former TNA Wrestling star.

He explained that Taylor's classes are intense and claimed that his amateur wrestling background helps him keep up with them.

"So, even though I'm on the main roster, I still go back and train with Terry because I'm learning all the time. And I think the intensity of the training, my amateur wrestling days have given me a tolerance for that intensity in training as well, I'd say," added Hendry.

Taylor's training methods have been praised by many WWE stars, including the likes of Je'Von Evans and Jade Cargill, who, like Hendry, came through "NXT" before graduating to the main roster.