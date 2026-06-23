Bully Ray Compares Crowd Reactions To KOTR Finalists Oba Femi And Jey Uso On WWE Raw

The King of the Ring finals are all set for Night of Champion this weekend, with Oba Femi and Jey Uso set to square off for both the crown and a shot at a WWE World Championship. This past Monday on "Raw," the two had to face to face meeting in the ring, and unsurprisingly, Bully Ray had some thoughts. On Tuesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully revealed that, to his ear, it sounded like the fans were just as into Uso as they were the increasingly popular Femi.

"When Jey Uso came out, and he got that reaction, I was like 'Wow,'" Bully said. "Because it looked like and sounded like Jey Uso's crowd reaction was a little bit better than Oba's."

When co-host Dave LaGreca commented on Femi actually getting booed when he tried to shut down Uso, Bully stated that was the overall point of the segment. With Femi getting a little heat, Bully believes it took a match that was largely cold and turned it into something that had some meat on the bone.

"Do you know why they did that last night?" Bully said. "They had to build some animosity between these two. Everybody loves Oba Femi, everybody loves Jey Uso. Just listen to the reactions each one of them get every time they go out there. What good is a King of the Ring finals match if everybody loves both men, and there's nothing there other than 'I want to win.' 'No, I want to win.' 'Okay, let's shake hands.' There's got to be something there. There's got to be a little animosity. We need just a little something, and last night, we got that little something from both men, mainly from Oba."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription