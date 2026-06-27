WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Full & Final Card

WWE will present its Night of Champion premium live event from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, and there are six matches set for the show, which will air at 1 p.m. EST in the United States. The show will feature the King and Queen of the Ring finals, as well as three title matches, and a bout featuring a steel cage stipulation.

The King and Queen of the ring tournament finals will air live on ESPN, free for all fans in the states. "The Ruler" Oba Femi will take on Jey Uso, and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will compete against IYO SKY. The winners of their respective tournaments will receive top title matches at WWE SummerSlam in August.

WWE has yet to announce what will kick off the event on the ESPN app, but Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are set to compete in their rubber match in a steel cage. The cage may be meant to keep The Vision out, but Austin Theory, and possibly even a returning Bronson Reed, could still make things difficult for "The Visionary."

Ricky Saints defeated Carmelo Hayes on "WWE SmackDown" to become number one contender to Trick Williams' United States Championship, and the pair will square off one-on-one in Riyadh. Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton is set to face former WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, after "The Storm" challenged her on the blue brand.

Finally, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against GUNTHER and Sami Zayn. "The Ring General" chose Zayn to be the special guest referee in his match with Rhodes on "SmackDown," but the bout ended in chaos when Zayn got physical with GUNTHER. Rhodes had the match restarted with an official referee, and Zayn interfered once again, leading to the triple threat at Night of Champions.