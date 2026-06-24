Paul Heyman Reveals What He & Brock Lesnar Said To Each Other At WWE WrestleMania 42

Paul Heyman has disclosed the conversation that he had with Brock Lesnar after the latter's loss at WWE WrestleMania 42.

Lesnar appeared to retire at WrestleMania 42 when he left his boots and gloves in the ring after his loss to Oba Femi, only to return a few weeks later to avenge the defeat. Following the match at "The Show of Shows," Lesnar and Heyman shared a heartfelt exchange in the ring, appearing to shed a tear or two as they embraced each other, with Heyman now revealing what the two talked about during that moment.

"I thanked him for everything. He thanked me for everything. I told him that I love him. He told me that he loves me. And then I asked him if he finds it funny that the two of us are standing in the middle of the ring, in the middle of a stadium, in the middle of WrestleMania, being broadcast all over the world on ESPN, telling each other that we love each other. I said, 'Is this kind of a surreal moment?' And he goes, 'F**k 'em. Don't worry [laughter] about that. This is just for us.' [I said] 'Okay, my beast. Happy to participate in the moment,'" said Heyman on "Insight." "It was just a very personal moment that we were not hesitant to share with the rest of the world. It was a very emotional moment, and it was just very personal. You know, I talk for a living, and I find it hard to convey in words what that was like. It was just a moment that happened and was true."

Heyman stated that the emotions he and Lesnar showed were genuine. He added that Lesnar lives life on his own terms and that the former WWE Champion felt it was the right moment to thank the fans, which is why he chose to do so. A few weeks after WrestleMania, Heyman said he had no idea Lesnar was going to retire and that the emotion he showed in the moment was real.