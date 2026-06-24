Goldberg Says He's Busier Now Than He Was Before WWE Retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has opened up about his post-wrestling career, detailing how he's busier now than he was as a wrestler.

Goldberg officially retired from pro wrestling last year when he faced GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in July, bringing an end to a career that spanned nearly three decades. The WCW legend wasn't pleased with how his retirement match panned out and even opened the door to another match, but it seems that other pursuits are taking up much of his time. While he admitted in an interview with "Going Ringside" that pro wrestlers never truly retire, he said that he has a packed schedule due to the number of projects he is involved in.

"Well, when you're a wrestler, there's no such thing as retirement," he began. "So, I mean, I got TV shows coming up. I got one with my son, hopefully on Discovery, and Shark Tank, and this [Rivercity WrestlingCon], and good god, I got so much going on. It seems as if when I 'retired,' I got more busy."

Golberg was speaking in his appearance at Rivercity WrestlingCon, where he was one of the guests at the convention, alongside fellow Hall of Famers like Trish Stratus, Rey Mysterio, Mick Foley, JBL, Ron Simmons, and Lita, to name a few.

Aside from his TV shows — one of which is "Carlectibles with Bill Goldberg" — and featuring in wrestling conventions, the Hall of Famer is also an important part of Patriot Tactical, where he serves as Chief Executive Officer.