Eric Bischoff: Road Dogg Was 'Out Of Place' In WWE But Could Benefit AEW Or TNA

There's been a lot of chatter about former WWE star turned writer Road Dogg recently, as many expect him to become part of TNA's creative team, potentially as soon as Slammiversary this weekend. That discussion reached its way to Eric Bischoff on the latest episode of "83 Weeks," with co-host Conrad Thompson asking Bischoff about his opinion on Road Dogg. Not knowing him all that well, Bischoff stuck to the basics, including pointing out his belief that WWE and Road Dogg were a bad fit for each other, especially these days.

"I think, clearly, [he] was out of place in the TKO version of WWE, clearly out of place," Bischoff said. "Square peg, round hole. He was never going to work."

While Road Dogg may not have worked out for WWE, Bischoff believes he proved himself skilled enough that he could be an asset for any other wrestling company. In particular, Bischoff believes Road Dogg would be an upgrade for TNA over the recently departed Tommy Dreamer, who he felt didn't have the TV experience to run the creative side of things, something Road Dogg wouldn't lack in his eyes.

"That's the advantage that a Road Dogg would have as he's had a broader base of television experience at very high levels with very well established networks and he's going to be able to bring that experience if he were to end up in TNA, or AEW or anywhere else," Bischoff said. "He'll bring that experience, but he'll also bring very valuable things that he learned during the era where he became successful as a performer.

"And I think the ability to marry both of those skill sets together or those categories of skill sets I think makes somebody like Road Dogg extremely valuable to TNA, to Tony Khan, or to whoever else would be interested in talking to a guy like Road Dogg. I would encourage it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription