WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Comments On Tommy Dreamer's Departure From TNA Wrestling

It's a sad state of affairs when I see that JBL has something to say about Tommy Dreamer's situation and it turns out to be exactly what I thought it was. "Tommy's a good dude!" "Nobody has a bad thing to say about him!" "I like his booking!" "Booking is hard!" All of this stuff is what I figured JBL would say if he was asked about Dreamer, because it's basically everything everyone else has been saying about Dreamer since he got let go a week ago. And I'm over it, for several reasons. The first is that it sure seemed like Dreamer's firing was deserved; he was in charge of a creative direction that saw TNA drawing fewer fans at live events, disappointing ratings on AMC, with a critical reception that could best be described as "indifferent" and at worst "bad." There's really not a good defense of him as a booker that I can see. But that pales in comparison to the other stuff that's come out, such as referee Dan Perch saying Dreamer attempted to blackball him, or wrestlers Dani Jordyn and Kennedi Copeland accusing Dreamer of forcing them into inappropriate spots during past matches.

Obviously, those are touchy subjects and all, and there's been plenty of people to argue that's not the Tommy Dreamer that they know, and I am sure Dreamer will have his own story to tell about this (if he hasn't already) on "Busted Open Radio." I also know that this is the same guy that just a few years ago appeared on "Dark Side of the Ring" and acted like the accusations that Ric Flair sexually harassed/assaulted flight attendants on the Plane Ride from Hell, behavior that got him suspended from TNA and, in another world, could've cost Dreamer both of his jobs. Now he's being accused of more things, and the response from too many in the wrestling business has been to defend him, or ignore that stuff and focus on how good he is as a booker, something most people don't believe in anyway. You know what I'd like to see? I'd like to see most in the wrestling business take a long hard look at Tommy Dreamer the booker, and most importantly, Tommy Dreamer the man, and realize that hey, maybe this isn't a guy we shouldn't be propping up and defending so much. I get it; some people deserve the benefit of the doubt. Tommy Dreamer, in my eyes, isn't one of them.