Cody Rhodes Recalls Emotional Moment Shared With AEW Star Before WWE WrestleMania 40

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has remembered an emotional moment he shared with his brother and AEW star, Dustin Rhodes, prior to his match at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes finished the story by defeating Roman Reigns and capturing the world title, and prior to the match, he had several friends and family members on his bus to share their support for him in his bid to win the championship. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, an emotional Rhodes recalled a question Dustin asked him that left an impact on him.

"I tear up every time I think about it. And it happened, and no one knew it happened, but my brother Dustin, you know, I don't want to say we have a complicated relationship, but families are complicated. We certainly love each other, but we wrestle at different places, and I don't always agree with what he does. I'm sure he doesn't always agree with what I do. It's brother stuff. But he just came on my bus and asked me, 'Are you ready?' I just loved it," he said. "That was a moment that just felt so good. To be able to tell my big brother, who'd been through this business and been through it hard, lived it hard, fought hard, all that, to be able to just tell him yes and really mean it. Yes, I'm ready."

Rhodes said that the question made his day, explaining that it was something his father, the late, great Dusty Rhodes, would've asked him, which made him emotional.

"It wasn't his to ask, it was my dad's to ask, and my dad couldn't be there. We have a unique relationship, in that I often try to think I'm the older brother, but that's arrogant on my behalf. I'm the little brother still. And it was his to ask that night. 'Are you ready?' It just reminded me so much of the old man," he said.

Dustin was egging Cody to win the title after the latter's Royal Rumble win that year, and "The American Nightmare" had to cross a few hurdles before laying his hands on the belt.