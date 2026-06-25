Tommy Dreamer Talks TNA Tenure, Defends Having Mike Santana Lose At Slammiversary 2025
Tommy Dreamer has named the wrestlers he helped grow in TNA Wrestling, and justified Mike Santana's loss at Slammiversary 2025.
Dreamer, following his recent TNA exit, discussed his tenure with the company on "Busted Open" and his favorite moments from his time in the promotion, beginning with two Knockouts stars, Ash by Elegance and Lei Ying Lee.
"[I'm] very proud of the stuff I've done. If I'm talking more so moments, like Ash, I think Ash by Elegance — nobody remembers Dana Brooke, and everyone's going to remember Ash by Elegance. And seeing her become the star and champion that she is, to then unfortunately get it taken away. Lei Ying Lee, when she won, and just her tears, that meant everything because it's so real. And getting to know her personally and her telling me her journey [was touching,]" he said.
TNA was criticized by fans for not putting the world title on Mike Santana at last year's Slammiversary, when he faced Trick Williams and Joe Hendry. He emphasized how he was thinking about the long term when booking that storyline.
"The rebirth of The Hardys, Mike Santana's story. I'm so close with Mike and his daughter and his family. And, you know, when I talk about the internet, everyone wanted Mike to win at Slammiversary. And it's cool. Then who do you face at Bound for Glory?" he asked. "And when Bound for Glory beats Slammiversary in attendance, you know you made the right decision because, yes, it's so easy to make everybody happy, but you also have to make people mad to get to where you want to go."
A thankless job, says Dreamer
Tommy Dreamer noted how being part of a promotion's creative team is a thankless job, before going on to list the other stars he is proud to have seen grow in his TNA tenure.
"And then when you draw more people, it's like you did your job right, and no one's going to give you the credit for it. It's a thankless job, but I'm thanked by the people and their text messages. The growth of Leon Slater, Joe Hendry, and also seeing — and I told this to people a long time ago — it's my job to get you where you want to go."
The former WWE star said that he tried to create a positive environment at TNA, which he feels will now change, given the drastic changes that have taken place.
"I tried building a culture, and I can't worry about that anymore because it is all going to change. And I hope everyone realizes how much it's going to change," he said. "Seeing the growth of Elayna Black, as a performer. Man, there's so many, but like, I was so proud of Naomi. And her becoming the champion that I always knew that woman was like."
Dreamer said that it was his job to produce "moments" in TNA Wrestling, which he believes he accomplished during his time in the creative team, while also improving various wrestlers, including the likes of AJ Francis.