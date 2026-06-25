Tommy Dreamer Talks TNA Tenure, Defends Having Mike Santana Lose At Slammiversary 2025

Tommy Dreamer has named the wrestlers he helped grow in TNA Wrestling, and justified Mike Santana's loss at Slammiversary 2025.

Dreamer, following his recent TNA exit, discussed his tenure with the company on "Busted Open" and his favorite moments from his time in the promotion, beginning with two Knockouts stars, Ash by Elegance and Lei Ying Lee.

"[I'm] very proud of the stuff I've done. If I'm talking more so moments, like Ash, I think Ash by Elegance — nobody remembers Dana Brooke, and everyone's going to remember Ash by Elegance. And seeing her become the star and champion that she is, to then unfortunately get it taken away. Lei Ying Lee, when she won, and just her tears, that meant everything because it's so real. And getting to know her personally and her telling me her journey [was touching,]" he said.

TNA was criticized by fans for not putting the world title on Mike Santana at last year's Slammiversary, when he faced Trick Williams and Joe Hendry. He emphasized how he was thinking about the long term when booking that storyline.

"The rebirth of The Hardys, Mike Santana's story. I'm so close with Mike and his daughter and his family. And, you know, when I talk about the internet, everyone wanted Mike to win at Slammiversary. And it's cool. Then who do you face at Bound for Glory?" he asked. "And when Bound for Glory beats Slammiversary in attendance, you know you made the right decision because, yes, it's so easy to make everybody happy, but you also have to make people mad to get to where you want to go."