WWE Star Nattie Heading To NWA Anniversary Show

Though she remains firmly within the WWE umbrella, Nattie Neidhart has been branching out over the last year, focusing on her new Hart Dungeon training facility with husband TJ Wilson and working select indie dates. And come this July, she'll be returning to one of the promotions she popped up in last year. Taking to X on Thursday morning, the NWA announced that Nattie would be both "appearing and competing" at the NWA 78th Anniversary Show, set to take place at the 2300 Arena on July 25.

𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎!

WWE Superstar @NatbyNature will appear and be in action at NWA 78, coming July 25 to Philly's 2300 Arena! https://t.co/yWysZfdt0E Already announced for the National Wrestling Alliance's annual anniversary spectacular:

⚡️NWA Worlds Heavyweight... pic.twitter.com/sRdpwqHibq — NWA (@nwa) June 25, 2026

Nattie's opponent for the show has yet to be determined, and was one of the main points of promotion NWA used in the tweet, asking fans who they think the "Lowkey Legend" would cross paths with. One of the most likely opponents for her could be Tiffany Nieves, who captured the NWA World Women's Championship from Natalia Markova back in April. Both Nieves and Markova are scheduled to be part of NWA 78, though like Nattie, neither has been announced for a match at this time.

As noted, this will be the second time Nattie has competed for the NWA, having last competed for them at The Crockett Cup 2025 last May. There, Nattie did challenge for the NWA World Women's Championship, ultimately coming up short against then champion Kenzie Paige, who notched her 29th defense in a reign that lasted nearly two years. Paige will also be part of NWA 78, though its unlikely she will be facing Nattie again unless the latter can get a tag partner, as Paige is currently one half of the NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Kylie Alexa.