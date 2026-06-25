Backstage News On Potential Next Step For Ex-WWE Star Apollo Crews

A little less than two months ago, Apollo Crews was one of many names who saw their WWE careers come to an end as part of a massive string of cuts. At the time, many felt like it wouldn't be long before Crews found himself with another job, and it appears that they could be right. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that there's been chatter regarding TNA having interest in Crews once he is available.

Despite that chatter, there is some uncertainty over whether a deal can be reached between the two sides. Part of this uncertainty is due to the fallout of TNA's "workforce reduction" moves last week, which saw behind-the-scenes-personnel Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan depart the promotion, and talents such as Tessa Blanchard, Steve Maclin, and Myla Grace ask and receive their release.

There is also the matter of when Crews could be available to be signed. With Mustafa Ali set to defend the TNA International Championship in an open challenge this Sunday at Slammiversary, some would argue Crews is an ideal opponent. However, it's unclear whether Crews would be available, or if he's under the standard 90 day noncompete clause with WWE, which would keep him unavailable to TNA, or any other promotion, till July.

While this would be Crews' first stint in TNA, the wrestling veteran is no stranger to competing for promotions outside of WWE. Prior to signing with WWE in early 2015, Crews worked extensively on the independent circuit, though he was best known for his several year stint with Dragon Gate in Japan, where he worked under the name Uhaa Nation, and won the Open the Twin Gate Championships with BxB Hulk. In addition, he