AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/24/2026

The stars of AEW, CMLL, STARDOM, and New Japan Pro Wrestling are on the doorstep of the Forbidden Door as the June 24 episode of "AEW Dynamite" acted as the go-home show for the biggest interpromotional pay-per-view of the year. Konosuke Takeshita successfully defended his AEW International Championship against Ricochet. Queen Aminata and Harley Cameron qualified for the Survival of the Fittest match that will determine a new AEW TBS Champion on July 1, and Mark Briscoe closed out the show by hitting MJF with the one move he has never kicked out of, the Jay Driller.

Despite the show featuring eight matches that were full of action, the show did take a hit in the TV ratings. Wrestlenomics, with data provided by The Programming Insider, have confirmed that the June 24 episode of "Dynamite" averaged 616,000 viewers, a 7% drop from the previous week, and 3% below the trailing four week average of 637,000 viewers. As always, these figures do not include those who streamed the show live of HBO MAX.

There was an even bigger hit in the 18-49 demographic as this week's episode of "Dynamite" posted a 0.10 number, 17% lower than last week's 0.12 which is also the trailing four week average. With such a low number, "Dynamite" ended up placing outside of the top ten in the prime time cable rankings for Wednesday night. The ranked 12th in the demographic, placing behind the likes of the NBA Draft on ESPN, highlights of the FIFA World Cup on FS1, three hours of FOX News, and three repeat episodes of "Family Guy."

The biggest competition AEW faced on the night was the aforementioned FIFA World Cup, with the show going head-to-head with the first half of Mexico's final group game against Czechia which earned the most viewership out of any broadcast on Wednesday night, and was also the reason why Bandido and Mistico were featured in the show's opener so they had time to watch it backstage.