TNA Slammiversary 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I'll admit, this was my first time ever watching a TNA pay-per-view, and overall, I wasn't disappointed, no matter what the news surrounding the company would have had me believe. While I thought every match on the show was pretty solid, I was most excited for the Ultimate X match. I knew the concept and I almost watched a few previous matches before today to get familiar, but I figured I'd just let myself go into it blind.

If this was your first-ever Ultimate X match as well, I thought TNA did a fine job of introducing the concept, though it's not too terribly difficult to understand, and I thought this was an excellent way to kick off the PPV overall. One of my first thoughts going into it was, "How are they going to accomplish this without ladders?" but, honestly, Ultimate X is impressive for the fact there aren't any involved. Scaling your way across the cables can't be easy, but these guys made it look like nothing.

I'm all for kicking off a big show in a chaotic way to get the crowd into things and get them excited. That's exactly what this bout did, pitting TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander against Mr. Elegance, Fabian Aichner, Leon Slater, KC Narvarro, Amazing Red, and Frankie Kazarian. While in a normal match, the styles of all these competitors would be interesting to see mesh, in Ultimate X, they all just collided in a really hard-hitting spot fest.

Having two Ultimate X veterans in the bout, Red and Kazarian, was cool, as was seeing them collide one-on-one at a few points throughout. Having not seen Mr. Elegance wrestle yet, but knowing more or less what he's been up to in the company, I thought he looked really impressive. Aichner also had a memorable spot after Kazarian used the top rope of the ring to jump to the cable, where he half-speared, half-cross-bodied him back down to the mat. I could rattle off more and more spots, but I think this is one you have to see for yourself to enjoy. It also didn't overstay its welcome and take up too much of the show.

I had my hopes up for Slater when he had the title in his grasp, but wasn't yet down on the canvas, but I loved Alexander's sneaky victory, coming out of nowhere to grab the title from Slater to win. Sometimes, with so many talents in the ring, it's best to just let the champ retain, which I thought worked well here. I enjoyed the entire show, and I feel like that was due in part to Ultimate X kicking things off in a big way.

Written by Daisy Ruth