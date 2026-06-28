TNA Slammiversary 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
TNA Slammiversary 2026 is in the books, as part of a busy weekend of wrestling that also included WWE Night of Champions 2026, NXT's 2026 Great American Bash and AEW Forbidden Door 2026. Now all that's left to do is sort out our feelings about the action that emanated from the Agganis Arena in Boston.
Now is a great time to remind you that this is your place to find out what we thought about the show; if you're unspoiled and want to read about what happened first, check out Wrestling Inc's writeup of the results of TNA Slammiversary 2026, because we have a lot to talk about! An Ultimate X match for the TNA X-Division Championship, a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match, a battle for Elijah's name, likeness, and catalog. The Knockouts World Title was also on the line, as were the mens tag belts (in a four-way ladder match!), and the International championship, plus even more action.
Without further ado, here are three things we hated and three things we loved about TNA Slammiversary 2026.
Hated: Give Us The Violence, TNA
Since January, Moose and Eddie Edwards have been sworn enemies. So, tonight, you would've expected the violence to be absolute savagery, right? Not as much as I would've liked.
Let me clarify: there was violence, but it felt less than the amount two psychos like Moose and Edwards could conjure up together. Also, what was the point of having their corner people throw in the towel? Let them fight to the death! It would've made for a more compelling closure to this long-term rivalry. I get that since the company formed its partnership with WWE, blading is off the table, but this match would have been perfect for that!
I will say Edwards' chain usage was fun to witness. Also seeing him and Alisha get speared through a table by Moose? Perfection! However, the involvement of Moose's wife was unnecessary. I think those involved in this match had it covered on the theatrics and the drama.
Make no mistake about it, Moose and Edwards have great chemistry and Slammiversary was the perfect place to culminate this highly heated rivalry. But there just wasn't enough violence to convince me that these two have hated each other's guts for nearly six months.
Give. Us. Blood. TNA!
Written by Brie Coder
Loved: Ultimate X great, chaotic opener to show
I'll admit, this was my first time ever watching a TNA pay-per-view, and overall, I wasn't disappointed, no matter what the news surrounding the company would have had me believe. While I thought every match on the show was pretty solid, I was most excited for the Ultimate X match. I knew the concept and I almost watched a few previous matches before today to get familiar, but I figured I'd just let myself go into it blind.
If this was your first-ever Ultimate X match as well, I thought TNA did a fine job of introducing the concept, though it's not too terribly difficult to understand, and I thought this was an excellent way to kick off the PPV overall. One of my first thoughts going into it was, "How are they going to accomplish this without ladders?" but, honestly, Ultimate X is impressive for the fact there aren't any involved. Scaling your way across the cables can't be easy, but these guys made it look like nothing.
I'm all for kicking off a big show in a chaotic way to get the crowd into things and get them excited. That's exactly what this bout did, pitting TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander against Mr. Elegance, Fabian Aichner, Leon Slater, KC Narvarro, Amazing Red, and Frankie Kazarian. While in a normal match, the styles of all these competitors would be interesting to see mesh, in Ultimate X, they all just collided in a really hard-hitting spot fest.
Having two Ultimate X veterans in the bout, Red and Kazarian, was cool, as was seeing them collide one-on-one at a few points throughout. Having not seen Mr. Elegance wrestle yet, but knowing more or less what he's been up to in the company, I thought he looked really impressive. Aichner also had a memorable spot after Kazarian used the top rope of the ring to jump to the cable, where he half-speared, half-cross-bodied him back down to the mat. I could rattle off more and more spots, but I think this is one you have to see for yourself to enjoy. It also didn't overstay its welcome and take up too much of the show.
I had my hopes up for Slater when he had the title in his grasp, but wasn't yet down on the canvas, but I loved Alexander's sneaky victory, coming out of nowhere to grab the title from Slater to win. Sometimes, with so many talents in the ring, it's best to just let the champ retain, which I thought worked well here. I enjoyed the entire show, and I feel like that was due in part to Ultimate X kicking things off in a big way.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: Unnecessary ladder match leads to another Hardys title reign
I feel like the addition of a four-team ladder match at Slammiversary, after the Ultimate X opener, then a plunder match between Eddie Edwards and Moose was a lot. The System defended its gold against the Broken Hardys, the Righteous, and the Great Hands.
There was nothing really wrong with the ladder match, and as someone who's usually a big fan of stipulation bouts, it really felt like too much for one three-hour TNA show. Ultimate X is already unique enough, as you can't use a ladder to pull down the championship, so the uniqueness of this show felt a bit dulled.
The match was, up until Thursday's edition of "TNA Impact," I believe, set to be a three-team match. However, the Great Hands were added to the bout last-minute, and I'm not sure if that helped or hurt the overall vibe of the bout.
While the action itself was solid, the end of the match left a lot to be desired. Of course, there was added ridiculousness, with the Righteous continuing its feud with the Hardys to pull out a gimmicked ladder covered in barbed wire and fake flowers, paying homage to their Wicked Garden match from a few weeks ago. After the Hardys took everyone out and had a clear path to the titles, they of course had to use that ladder, with Jeff Hardy hitting a big Swanton Bomb on some of his opponents below.
Jeff no-sold the move, even after what had already been at least 10 good minutes of a battle, and joined his brother, Matt, on the ladder in the ring to become TNA World Tag Team Champions yet again. While I was a fan of the Hardys back in the day, and I don't want to say they've overstayed their welcome in the business, there are plenty of other tag teams in TNA that could use the shine of the titles way more than the veteran Hardy Boys, who didn't seem poised to become champions in the lead-up to Slammiversary at any point.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: More Knockouts Gold Means More Opportunities
The women of TNA, also known as the Knockouts, will always have a special place in my heart. In fact, my first ever taste of TNA Wrestling came in the form of a Knockouts-only special in December 2009.
At that time, the Knockouts division had tag team titles and a world title available to them. That remained the case for a long while too, until today's Slammiversary event.
The announcement of the KO Television Championship, made by Hall of Famer Traci Brooks, means more opportunities, and moreover, more spotlight on the mid-card level performers. And with the Knockouts division likely expanding soon, the news couldn't come at a more perfect time.
Assuming that other titleholders and women absent due to injury/storyline are excluded from the tournament to crown the inaugural TV Champion, TNA will need to fill a few tournament spots with new signees or names from outside the company altogether. Given TNA's partnership with WWE, it's possible that some of those names could specifically come from the NXT brand.
The potential for the inaugural Knockouts Television Champion is high, and if booked right, it could become a significant and regular focal point for "Impact," on which the title will be exclusively defended.
Considering that the KO Tag Team Titles have rarely been defended since changing hands in January, it's reasonable to believe that this new TV Title may suffer the same fate. For now, though, I'm channeling nothing but positive energy into it.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: Ash By Elegance Is Back...After Two Days?
On the latest edition of "TNA Impact," Ash By Elegance had a dramatic breakdown that consisted of shouting, flopping around in the ring, then walking out of her scheduled match against Mara Sade, all because of the crowd's repeated "She's a mark!" chants. Ash subsequently declared that she'd be out of action so she could take another mental health break.
Given the magnitude of Ash's on-screen meltdown, I expected her to be absent from TNA programming for weeks in order to further sell her mental recovery. The alarming distress in her voice and actions suggested that it could have even been months. So you can probably imagine my shock when she showed up at TNA Slammiversary 2026, meaning her "break" actually lasted only two days.
You can further imagine my shock when she appeared to be just fine during the Elegance Brand's Knockouts World Tag Team Championship defense against DemonXBunny. At one point, Ash cunningly hopped onto the apron to distract the referee, while the Personal Concierge yanked Rosemary off the apron to prevent Allie from tagging her in. By that alone, it seemed that Ash had moved past Thursday's events. For the sake of continuity, though, she shouldn't have been involved in the match at all.
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: Two New World Champions
Tonight's show exceeded my expectations. It gives me hope that TNA might be back on the right course. There were several new champions crowned today, but I want to talk about the two new world champions: Nic Nemeth and Xia Brookside.
First of all, as a Brookside fan, I was incredibly happy to see her become the Knockouts World Champion today. It felt right. Being a fan of hers during her tenure on "WWE NXT UK," I always felt like WWE looked past this second generation's star power. Her capturing this title tonight for the first time was a relishing moment, and honestly worth the wait. TNA needs a good heel in the Knockouts division, and Brookside could be just that, now with gold in hand.
As for Nemeth, well, I want to start with this: thank you, Mike Santana. If you were to ask me who I'd put on my Mount Rushmore of great tag teams of all time, LAX (Latin American Xchange) is definitely on that list. As a unit, Santana and Ortiz were unstoppable. Seeing Santana grow into his own as a singles wrestler since their split has been such a joy to watch. If WWE is his destination next, I beg WWE to use him methodically. He's earned that credibility.
Okay, back to Nemeth. At this time, I believe putting the TNA World Championship on him was the right thing to do. He oozes the charisma needed in a strong male champion. And like Brookside, his heelish ways could create for a fun adventure. I'm hoping his second reign is just as memorable as his first.
Written by Brie Coder