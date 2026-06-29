AEW's Tony Khan Says He'd Be Interested In Buying TNA For 'The Right Price'

AEW owner Tony Khan has addressed the possibility of buying TNA Wrestling, stating the price at which he would not consider making an offer for the promotion.

There has been speculation about TNA Wrestling's ownership following recent changes, with WWE seen as a potential future buyer. Ahead of the weekend's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Khan addressed whether AEW could make a bid to own the promotion, stating that he could be interested for the right price.

"At what price, sir?" Khan replied to the question, and when told $40 million, he replied in the negative. "No. [laughs] I mean, it has value, and it would have to be the right price. It has a video library that's had a lot of great wrestlers over the years. It's certainly not the top priority for me as an acquisition right now, and it's not something I've had any serious conversations about. So, like a lot of things in life, it could be an interesting purchase if the price was right. But isn't that true of so many things in life? There's a lot of excellent automobiles out there, and I would love to have them in my garage, but it would depend on the price of the car. A lot of things are like that in life."

Khan's promotion previously had a partnership with TNA, which saw him even appear in TNA's programming as an authority figure. However, the bonhomie between the two pro wrestling companies has faded following TNA's partnership with WWE, with TNA's recent decision to pull its stars from wrestling AEW talent on indie shows highlighting it.

The rumors of WWE buying TNA appear to be just that — rumors — with a recent report claiming there is no truth to them, particularly the speculation that the company could be sold for anywhere between $30 million and $50 million. The report also stated that TNA sources felt those figures undervalued the promotion's true worth.