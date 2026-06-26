New Report Downplays Rumors Of TNA Sale

For those wondering if the rumblings online have any weight to them, TNA Wrestling is not up for sale, according to PWInsider reporter Mike Johnson.

According to sources from TNA and its parent company, Anthem Media, there is no price tag on the company, nor will there be anytime soon. It appears the social media wildfire of these rumors began just days ago, teasing that TNA was on the market for $30-50 million. As to who or what initiated these false claims, it appears it started from a social media account with "no track record or real following." Those who represent Anthem Media told PWInsider that the amount advertised was considered "undervaluing." Both TNA and Anthem believe those who were behind these fictitious reports were trying to sabotage the company ahead of its summertime pay-per-view event, Slammiversary, on Sunday.

Though TNA and "WWE NXT" are in an active partnership, Anthem denied any reports that WWE holds the right of first refusal to match any offer for TNA. Johnson did note that in the past, the now former TNA President Scott D'Amore was planning on purchasing the company. Anthem declined the offer.

TNA has been on quite the rollercoaster as of late. Between the departures of its former Head of Creative Tommy Dreamer, in-ring stars Dani Luna, Steve Maclin, Myla Grace, and Tessa Blanchard, as well as releasing producer and agent Sami Callihan, the company is trying to concentrate on rebuilding and redesigning, with WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) potentially taking over Dreamer's previous role. James is scheduled to attend Slammiversary.