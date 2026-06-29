Backstage News On Why First Hour Of Recent WWE SmackDown Aired Commercial Free

The June 19, 2026, edition of "WWE SmackDown" featured a commercial-free first hour, a decision WWE reportedly made because it would've competed with Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs were scheduled to run from June 3 to June 19, but with the Knicks winning the series in five games, the final two games didn't need to be played. However, WWE reportedly made the decision beforehand to make the June 19 edition of "SmackDown" commercial-free for its first hour, as per "WrestleVotes on Fightful Select," which is why the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER aired without any advertisement breaks.

The match between GUNTHER and Rhodes had Sami Zayn as the special guest referee, who made a fast count to help Rhodes retain the title, which Zayn ultimately won at Night of Champions. The Undisputed WWE Championship match was followed by the WWE Tag Team Championship match, where Damian Priest and R-Truth retained their titles against The MFTs.

The Knicks' first NBA championship in more than 50 years, which Paul Heyman compared to a pro wrestling rivalry, also had a WWE connection, as some have attributed Danhausen's "uncursing" the team as the reason Jalen Brunson and company got the better of the Spurs.