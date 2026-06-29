Tony Khan Offers Update On Switchblade Jay White Following AEW Return

It's been a long 15 months for Jay White. But now, fans can take a sigh of relief knowing that they can breathe with the "Switchblade" again. On Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, David Finlay wasn't expecting his history, nor his karma to catch up to him during one of the most important matches he's had so far since joining AEW. Thanks to White, The Dogs (Finlay and Clark Connors) came out unsuccessful in their World Tag Team Title challenge. At the Forbidden Door post-show, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed some good news about White's in-ring status, as well as how excited he is for this saga to continue between Finlay and White.

"I love the Bang Bang Gang. There has been a lot of friction between the Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs, particularly as of late," Khan said. "Even though Jay White has not been on the shows, the Bang Bang Gang has been represented. We've seen the Bang Bang Gang allude that there was going to be comeuppance for the Dogs, and there was comeuppance for the Dogs. Jay White came and he got some payback. I thought Forbidden Door was the perfect place for him to make his return, given how he arrived here in the first place. And given the way he was exited from New Japan Pro Wrestling, and that David Finlay, while he was gone, arrived in AEW, it just tied everything together perfectly...Jay White actually just officially got cleared this week."

One upon a time in Bullet Club lore, Finlay took it upon himself to dethrone White from his leadership duties. On February 18, 2023, White lost to Eddie Kingston in a Loser Leaves NJPW contest. Sad to leave the place he once called home for eight years, Finlay refused to soften the blow. Now, that moment will haunt Finlay's days going forward. White was previously out with both hand and shoulder injuries.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.