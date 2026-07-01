Booker T Congratulates Sami Zayn On Undisputed WWE Title Win At Night Of Champions

WWE legend Booker T is pleased to see Sami Zayn as world champion, saying he has always believed in him.

Booker T, who has been an ardent supporter of Zayn, having seen him from his early years in wrestling, spoke about Zayn's world title win on his "Hall of Fame" show. The Hall of Famer, who had once tipped Zayn to defeat Roman Reigns, spoke glowingly about how Zayn has evolved in his career.

"I've been around Sami Zayn from the beginning of his career. I watched it, and I go, 'Wow, man.' And I remember when he was that babyface, that white-meat babyface, when everything was rah-rah at the beginning, and I was like, 'Man, I don't know how long this is going to last.' And then I saw him evolve from that," he said.

Booker T highlighted the various sides of Zayn's character that he has showcased in recent years, praising his versatility. He congratulated the new champion and said he deserves both the adulation and the world title.

"I always say, if you don't know how to change with the times, times pass you by. Man, he actually picked up on that side. And then the entertainment stuff that he was doing with The Bloodline, you know, and then the Gingerbread Man. I mean, whatever role you put Sami in, he's going to go out there and he's going to do it to the best of his ability, and you're going to love it," said Booker T. "And now him being the champion, besting Cody Rhodes, besting GUNTHER, in Saudi Arabia after that long flight and all that, still going out there and being able to put on a great show. Big ups to Sami Zayn, and congratulations to Sami Zayn. Give yourself a pat on the back, Sami, 'cause you deserve it and you earned every bit of this run that you're getting ready to have right now."

Zayn admitted his chance to become world champion seemed to slip away after losing to Drew McIntyre at the start of the year. Thankfully for him, he received another opportunity and grabbed it with both hands.