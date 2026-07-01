NWA Announces Open Casting For New Competition-Based Reality Series Into The Fire

It's been a quiet year overall for the National Wrestling Alliance, though they have continued to truck along, including announcing that WWE star Nattie Neidhart would be returning to the promotion this July. In the meantime, the promotion is exploring another way to find talent; reality television. In a Wednesday press release, NWA announced the start of a new reality competition series known as "Into The Fire."

"Today the National Wrestling Alliance announces an open casting call for an upcoming competition-based reality show planned to join weekly flagship broadcast NWA POWERRR on Comet TV," the press release read. "Do you have what it takes to step INTO THE FIRE?"

The press release further revealed that "Into the Fire" would follow the tradition of wrestling reality shows such as "WWE Tough Enough" and "WWE LFG," following eight contestants that will compete for a chance to win an NWA contract. Potential contestants will have to apply for a spot on the show, with tryouts set for August 21 and 22 in Tampa Bay, Florida; anyone of any age or gender can apply and contestants aren't required to have pro wrestling experience, though they must register first and no walk-ins will be accepted.

While it was confirmed that "Into the Fire" would air on Comet TV alongside "NWA Powerrr," no other information regarding when the show would air was released, beyond it being stated that it would air "at a later date to be determined in 2026." With the tryouts set to take place in August, it would seem that the soonest fans could be watching "Into the Fire" would be sometime this fall.