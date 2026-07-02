WWE Champion Sami Zayn Thinks His Career Tops Many Multiple-Time Champions

Sami Zayn has looked back proudly on his WWE career, arguing that he has eclipsed others who have had multiple world title reigns.

Zayn, who had fallen short in his previous pursuits of a world title, righted that wrong at Night of Champions by defeating Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. While he has always dreamt of winning the world title, he believes he would have ranked his career above other world champions even if he hadn't won it at the show in Saudi Arabia.

"Like, when you start talking about all those iterations of me since I put pen to paper with WWE, I just think to myself, 'Man, what a great career.' I did make myself a little sick with the pressure I put on myself to win this. But I was always saying, even if I never won it, what a career I've had. There are people who've won the championship multiple times — and if I may be so arrogant as to say — I still think a lot of them didn't have the career I had in terms of these things that are just these chapters that were so memorable, or that touched people ... I don't know, they're just special, and they were good, you know? It's not all about the championship. It's not. Although it kind of is too [laughs]," he joked on "Raw Recap."

Zayn pointed to his involvement in The Bloodline as a highlight of his career and one example of how he's had more memorable moments and storylines than some stars with multiple world title reigns.

"There are multiple-time world champions who never got to tell a story like The Bloodline story. Even with championships, they never got to touch people in that kind of way or rock the foundation of the business like that. That was a really special thing. And I'm just picking one," he added.

The new champ revealed that he was losing hope of winning the world title, but was at a loss for words right after winning it.