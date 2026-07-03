Fabian Aichner Earns Future X-Division Championship Match On TNA Impact

TNA's most recent signee Fabian Aichner (formerly known as WWE star Giovanni Vinci) has punched his ticket as the new number one contender to the X-Division Championship on Thursday's "TNA Impact." He will now face the current champion Cedric Alexander at a later date.

In a six-way scramble that saw Mr. Elegance, BDE, Rich Swann, Jason Hotch, The Home Town Man all compete for their contender's spot, Aichner survived them all. In the early goings of the match, Aichner drug Swann off the top rope with a deep butterfly arm drag. Sliding into the ring after some counters, Aichner took advantage of BDE after he connected a frog splash on Mr. Elegance. Aichner caught BDE in a powerbomb and secured the pinfall victory.

Since making his first-ever appearance on "Impact" this past May, Aichner, like many, has found himself entangled in a webbed rivalry with The System, but more specifically, with Alexander. This past Sunday on Slammiversary, Alexander escaped his first title defense in an Ultimate X contest that saw him face former X-Division champions such as Frankie Kazarian, Leon Slater, and future Hall of Famer Amazing Red, as well as others looking for their first title capture in TNA, including Aichner, KC Navarro, and Mr. Elegance.