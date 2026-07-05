Matt Hardy Discusses Benefits Of Road Dogg Joining TNA

With Slammiversary in the rearview mirror, the state of TNA Wrestling remains unknown. But the Nashville-based promotion may have called somebody who might swoop in and save it: Road Dogg (Brian James). Since Tommy Dreamer stepped down from his role as TNA's head of creative, the squared circle shook with rumblings that James was on his way back to the former promotion he once worked for on-screen to now help with things off-screen. Things still seem to be quiet, and no announcements by either TNA or James himself have been made public, as of this report. Matt Hardy provided his opinion on whether he believes James would be a good fit in TNA.

"I think it'd be very beneficial," the now five-time TNA World Tag Team Champion said on his "Extreme Life" podcast. "I think someone coming in from the WWE system, who definitely has those formats and show structures, he's a creative guy overall. He does have some out of the box ideas, which I do like. I don't think it would be a bad thing."

The latest speculation on James is that he'll be part of TNA's creative team, just not its head. The WWE Hall of Famer provided a big hand to the Stamford-based promotion as a former co-lead and lead writer of "WWE SmackDown," producer, and vice president of live events. He left the promotion this past March.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.