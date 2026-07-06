WWE's El Grande Americano Sat Front Row At World Cup Match Between Mexico & England

One of the biggest games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup occurred last night in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, as Mexico battled England in a Round of 16 matchup. And there was a WWE presence there to cheer Mexico on, even if it was a bit unusual. On X, WWE Espanol posted videos showing that AAA star El Grande Americano, alongside his girlfriend, AAA personality Andrea Bazarte, attending the game, sitting in the front row. Later, WWE themselves posted a photo of Americano being captured on the broadcast of the game.

Llegó el momento para México, ¿Y si sí? 🇲🇽⚽🏆 pic.twitter.com/ElrITIiNpz — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 5, 2026

Andrea y El Grande Americano están listos para apoyar a México 😍 pic.twitter.com/8CxUivZ2A2 — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 6, 2026

¡Vamos México! Así celebraron El Grande Americano y Andrea el gol de Julián Quiñones 🇲🇽⚽ pic.twitter.com/FVqYWVaJmH — WWE Español (@wweespanol) July 6, 2026

El Grande Americano stayed showing up on our screens and showing out for Mexico in an all time game 🇲🇽 #MEXENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0kj82NJsmD — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2026

Americano has become the top star of the WWE owned AAA promotion over the last few months, with his popularity spiking when he defeated El Grande Americano in a mask vs. mask match at Noches de las Grandes in May. The irony, however, is that Americano himself isn't actually Mexican, instead being portrayed by German wrestler Ludwig Kaiser. As Americano, Kaiser had not been spotted at any previous Mexico games, nor any games involving his native Germany, who were eliminated in the Round of 32 by Paraguay in what was considered one of the upsets of the tournament.

Unfortunately for Mexico, Kaiser's presence as Americano wasn't a help for the national team. Despite goals from Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones, as well as getting England down to ten men following a red card given to Jarrell Quansah, England was able to prevail 3-2 on the back of goals from star players Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. The loss is an unfortunate milestone for Mexico, as it was the first time the country had lost a World Cup game in Estadio Azteca, as well as only the third time they had lost a game in the famed arena in 90 matches.