Bully Ray Says AEW Dynamite Backstage Segment Was Among The Best He's Ever Seen

From taking him out of the rubble post neck surgery to molding him into the new number one contender to the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay was presented his Death Rider wings this past Wednesday, which he accepted. Though it was a big moment for him, those like Kenny Omega tried to intervene, but he was too late. Even though Bully Ray has been quite vocal on the creative path the Death Riders have taken as of late, he thought last Wednesday's opener on "AEW Dynamite" was one of the best he's ever seen.

"I've been very critical of them. But that backstage segment that I saw on social media was one of the best segments, if not the best segment I have ever seen," the Hall of Famer said on "Busted Open Radio." "When I say segment, I mean a serious segment. A segment that brought stories together. A story in which each character plays their part perfectly. I was so into that, and I pointed at my TV...and I said, 'That. That's what we've been talking about on 'Busted Open.' That was some great s*** by AEW."

Later in the show, Ospreay was sporting his new Death Rider's patch on his pants. He and the Continental Champion Jon Moxley won their tag team match against Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. Next month, "The Aerial Assassin" will return to his home country and try to fulfill his boyhood dream of main eventing and potentially becoming the world champion at Wembley Stadium. All In: London will take place on Sunday, August 30.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.