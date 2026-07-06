AJ Styles Hopes Sami Zayn Isn't A Transitional WWE Champ: There's 'Magic To Be Made'

Sami Zayn shocked the WWE Universe when he won the Undisputed WWE Championship by pinning Cody Rhodes clean in a triple threat match involving GUNTHER at WWE Night of Champions on June 27. On Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," Zayn is set to go toe-to-toe in a defense against Rhodes, and many fans believe that the "American Nightmare" is just set to win the gold back, to go on to SummerSlam.

On his "Phenomenally Retro Podcast," WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles said he hopes that isn't the case. Styles said he hopes WWE isn't going to pull a "flip-flop" of the title, as he believes it's not good for business.

"I don't want to see a transitional champion," he said. "I think that Sami's more than capable of pulling off being a world champion, and totally pulling off being the underdog here. But, I don't know what the next part of the story is... That's a good thing where I'm not so sure what's going to happen. You've got people worried that Sami's just going to be a transitional champion. He's going to win it just to lose it to who knows. I don't think that's the best way to go about doing the storyline. I think there's some magic to be made and I wish I was smart enough to figure it out."

CM Punk is reportedly set to return on "Raw," live from Chicago, on Monday, adding fuel to the fire that Rhodes may win back the title, following the pair's segment after WrestleMania 42. Punk told Rhodes he was coming after his title, and Rhodes told him he'd be ready.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.